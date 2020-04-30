Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s current price.
DIN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.
NYSE DIN opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.59. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $621.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.28.
In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $721,640.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $205,124.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $1,370,727. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,807,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
