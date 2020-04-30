Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s current price.

DIN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

NYSE DIN opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.59. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $621.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $721,640.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $205,124.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $1,370,727. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,807,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.