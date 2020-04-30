Jefferies Financial Group Lowers ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) to Hold

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

OKE opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 32,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Also, CFO Walter S. Hulse III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Insiders have bought 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,184 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,173,000 after purchasing an additional 393,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $273,719,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,640,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

