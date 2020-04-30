Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Roche to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Roche to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RHHVF opened at $348.27 on Thursday. Roche has a 1 year low of $254.04 and a 1 year high of $399.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.76.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Analyst Recommendations for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc
Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Receives $22.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Receives $22.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages
Grainger PLC Receives GBX 280 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Grainger PLC Receives GBX 280 Average Price Target from Brokerages
EHang Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC
EHang Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC
Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Uniqure
Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Uniqure
SurModics Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC
SurModics Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report