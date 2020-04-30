Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Rating Reiterated by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WKCMF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Warburg Research cut shares of Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WKCMF opened at $52.30 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.