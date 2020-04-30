FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FSV has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. CIBC upgraded FirstService from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair upgraded FirstService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on FirstService from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstService presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.50.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $88.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.94. FirstService has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.42. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $633.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

