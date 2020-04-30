Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an underperform rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $83.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.54. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.97) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

