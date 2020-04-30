Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCLH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NCLH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.69.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH opened at $16.41 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.