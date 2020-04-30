Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.27.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $85.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.26. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.14. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $520,558.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $505,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,609,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

