Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OBNK. Raymond James decreased their target price on Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut Origin Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 14.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones acquired 2,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,747 shares in the company, valued at $6,409,157. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,740. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 121.4% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 109,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

