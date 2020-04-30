Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Receives GBX 35.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 32.75 ($0.43).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEMD shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 33 ($0.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 44 ($0.58) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gem Diamonds to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 39.58 ($0.52) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 27 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 92 ($1.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.27.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Let?eng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.