Brokerages Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) PT at $51.21

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $63.04 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $149.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,155,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,695 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $90,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 824.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 250,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 223,404 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

