TE Connectivity Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,072 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,161% compared to the typical daily volume of 85 put options.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.19.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 166,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

