Traders Purchase Large Volume of TG Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,304 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 799% compared to the average daily volume of 145 put options.

Shares of TGTX opened at $11.92 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.41.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

