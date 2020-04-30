Jefferies Financial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,523 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 669% compared to the typical daily volume of 198 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

JEF stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

