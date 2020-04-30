Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,244 put options on the company. This is an increase of 611% compared to the typical volume of 175 put options.

SRPT opened at $117.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.99. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,170,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,145,000 after acquiring an additional 865,342 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,100,000 after acquiring an additional 605,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $74,343,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,111,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.59.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.