Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,372 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 16,420% compared to the typical volume of 87 call options.

In other Nielsen news, CEO David W. Kenny bought 55,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,856,719.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Nielsen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 272,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,859,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,017,000 after buying an additional 200,690 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 297,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLSN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.