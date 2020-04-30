Investors Buy Large Volume of Aramark Call Options (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,314 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,599% compared to the typical volume of 195 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In other news, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,133,678.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

