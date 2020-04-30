Colfax Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 723 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,191% compared to the average daily volume of 56 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Colfax by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Colfax by 12.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,002,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after buying an additional 113,155 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Colfax by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Colfax by 5.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.47.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.74. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.30 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

