Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,197 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 895% compared to the typical daily volume of 422 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,010,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

