Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:NG opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. Novagold Resources has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

Novagold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

