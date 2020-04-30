National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $199.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $717.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.50. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $298.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $10.67 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $235.43 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

