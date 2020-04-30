Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $149.56 on Thursday. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $158.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average of $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $5,898,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,254.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $1,297,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,486 shares of company stock valued at $40,667,002 in the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 139,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Okta by 6.9% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 47,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Okta by 90.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

