Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,159,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

