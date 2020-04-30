Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,740.00. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $143,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,146. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,990 shares of company stock worth $214,113 in the last three months. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.