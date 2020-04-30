Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Childrens Place from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $59.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.90.
PLCE opened at $31.39 on Thursday. Childrens Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $414.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
In other Childrens Place news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $481,383.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 15.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 43.4% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter.
About Childrens Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
