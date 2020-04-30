Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Childrens Place from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $59.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.90.

PLCE opened at $31.39 on Thursday. Childrens Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $414.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Childrens Place news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $481,383.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 15.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 43.4% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

