ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLUS. ValuEngine upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get ePlus alerts:

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $69.02 on Thursday. ePlus has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $916.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.14.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $428.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.40 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that ePlus will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,250.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $119,032.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,032.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,639 shares of company stock worth $327,634 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 636.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ePlus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.