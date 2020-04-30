Cannae (CNNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cannae alerts:

CNNE stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. Cannae has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNNE. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $617,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 233,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,462.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.