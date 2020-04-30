Colfax (CFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Colfax has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.10-2.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.10-2.20 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Colfax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colfax from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.47.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

