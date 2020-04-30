Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti raised Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. CJS Securities downgraded Powell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Powell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $285.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Powell Industries by 1,836.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Powell Industries by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Powell Industries by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

