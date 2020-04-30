Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRAA. ValuEngine raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pra Group has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pra Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Pra Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Pra Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Pra Group during the first quarter worth $256,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Pra Group during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pra Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

