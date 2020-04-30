JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAX. UBS Group set a €65.50 ($76.16) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.67 ($79.84).

ETR:SAX opened at €58.05 ($67.50) on Thursday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a one year high of €78.65 ($91.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.13.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

