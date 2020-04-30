BidaskClub Upgrades Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) to Hold

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, National Securities raised shares of Raven Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

RAVN stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $775.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.57. Raven Industries has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

In related news, Director Jason M. Andringa purchased 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $63,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 31,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

