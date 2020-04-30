BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter.

BDORY opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

BDORY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

