Athenex (ATNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Athenex to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%. On average, analysts expect Athenex to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Athenex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Athenex has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

In other news, Director Benson Kwan Hung Tsang bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Manson Fok bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $998,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATNX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.