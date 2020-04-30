Athenex (ATNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Athenex to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%. On average, analysts expect Athenex to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Athenex has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

In other news, Director Benson Kwan Hung Tsang bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manson Fok bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $998,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATNX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Earnings History for Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Novagold Resources Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
Novagold Resources Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
National Western Life Group Upgraded at BidaskClub
National Western Life Group Upgraded at BidaskClub
Okta Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub
Okta Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub
Preferred Bank Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub
Preferred Bank Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell
Childrens Place Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Childrens Place Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report