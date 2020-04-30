QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Get QCR alerts:

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. QCR has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $452.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.47%. Equities analysts predict that QCR will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 115,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 64,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 4,573.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 59,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,105,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $1,922,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.