ADT (ADT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADT (NYSE:ADT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. ADT has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ADT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADT stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. ADT has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.56%.

ADT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

