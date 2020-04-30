Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCII. Stephens cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $983.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $21,623,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 632,002 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $16,476,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1,385.5% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 495,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 462,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 310,123 shares during the last quarter.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

