Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RIGL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $306.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.27. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.83% and a negative return on equity of 90.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 120,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 212,864 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 935,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 611,561 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

