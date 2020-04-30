ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. ACI Worldwide has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ACIW opened at $28.06 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACIW. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

