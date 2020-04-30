alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AOX. Barclays set a €16.20 ($18.84) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.49 ($16.85) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($22.44) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.37 ($19.04).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

AOX opened at €13.88 ($16.14) on Thursday. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.49.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.