Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSEC. ValuEngine lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $161.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry bought 342,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $1,648,979.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,523,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,284,335.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,352,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,517,584.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,767,468 shares of company stock valued at $55,100,052 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 187,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $10,444,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. 14.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

