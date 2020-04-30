BidaskClub Lowers Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Hold

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.53.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $104.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 0.90. Qualys has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $110.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.37.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $89,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $129,518.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,402,100.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,277 shares of company stock worth $4,184,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $714,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Qualys by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

