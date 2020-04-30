Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.88. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark K. Olson purchased 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,586.90. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $764,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

