AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect AMBEV S A/S to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 18.94%. On average, analysts expect AMBEV S A/S to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.47.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

