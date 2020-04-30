Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $324.50 million and a PE ratio of -7.78. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $885,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Personalis by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Personalis by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.