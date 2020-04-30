Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective by Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

WCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €64.08 ($74.51).

Shares of WCH opened at €55.18 ($64.16) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €61.47. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($34.93) and a 1-year high of €82.02 ($95.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -4.29.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

