Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7,534.00, a P/E/G ratio of 195.33 and a beta of 0.86. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $90.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 29,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,336,076.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,115 shares in the company, valued at $55,436,937.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $140,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,725 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAXN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $94.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

