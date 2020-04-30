Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.41–0.34 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

AAOI opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $72,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $36,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,291 shares in the company, valued at $997,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.