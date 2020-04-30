Servicemaster Global (SERV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Servicemaster Global has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Servicemaster Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Servicemaster Global stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. Servicemaster Global has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $58.78.

SERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Servicemaster Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

In other news, Director Deborah H. Caplan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $64,180.00. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,253 shares in the company, valued at $725,462.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.