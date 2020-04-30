Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perdoceo Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

